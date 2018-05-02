JK Rowling apologises for Dobby's death on Battle of Hogwarts anniversary

2nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The author has taken to Twitter to atone for her plot twist.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has paid tribute to house elf Dobby, who was killed off in the final book of the wizarding series.

Every year on May 2, Rowling apologises to fans for brutally killing off characters on the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts, the climactic war between good and evil wizards from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.

Referring to the major plot twist, she tweeted: “It’s that anniversary again.

“This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it.

“I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.”

In recent years the author has tried to atone for the massive bloodshed that occurred in the seventh book of her popular series.

Last year, Rowling apologised for killing Professor Severus Snape in the epic battle.

“In case the police are reading my notifications, there’s a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree,” she had tweeted.

“OK, here it is. Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover*”

In previous years, Rowling said sorry for the deaths of popular characters Fred Weasley and Professor Remus Lupin.

© Press Association 2018

