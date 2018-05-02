Jacqueline Jossa comments on reported split from husband Dan Osborne

2nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The former soap star has responded to rumours online.

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has commented following reports that she and her husband, Dan Osborne, have split.

The 25-year-old actress and former The Only Way Is Essex star Osborne are currently expecting their second child together.

Jossa tweeted: “No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don’t know anything about.

“Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team, there is always 2 sides to every story. Stop with the nasty comments, no one deserves them. Trust me privacy please x.”

It was claimed by The Sun Online that 26-year-old Osborne had moved out of the couple’s home after a series of rows.

Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in EastEnders, revealed in January that she is pregnant.

She and Osborne have three-year-old daughter Ella together, and Osborne also has son Teddy from a previous relationship.

The couple married in June last year.

© Press Association 2018

