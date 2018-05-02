Gabby Allen reveals 'tough couple of days' after Marcel Somerville split reports

The couple met on the hit ITV2 show Love Island last summer.

Love Island’s Gabby Allen has spoken of going through a “tough couple of days” after it was reported she has broken up with Marcel Somerville.

Ms Allen, a fitness instructor, got together with the ex-Blazin’ Squad member during the ITV2 show in 2017.

The 26-year-old has not spoken publicly about reports of the break-up and the reasons for it, but did post on Instagram saying she felt “in shock”.

Gabby Allen wrote that she felt in shock (Screenshot)

In an Instagram story posted on Monday evening shared to more than a million people who follow her, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

“It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I’m sure in time I will be ok.

“I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.”

