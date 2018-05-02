Gabby Allen reveals 'tough couple of days' after Marcel Somerville split reports

Gabby Allen reveals 'tough couple of days' after Marcel Somerville split reports2nd May 18 | Entertainment News
The couple met on the hit ITV2 show Love Island last summer.
Love Island’s Gabby Allen has spoken of going through a “tough couple of days” after it was reported she has broken up with Marcel Somerville.
Ms Allen, a fitness instructor, got together with the ex-Blazin’ Squad member during the ITV2 show in 2017.
The 26-year-old has not spoken publicly about reports of the break-up and the reasons for it, but did post on Instagram saying she felt “in shock”.
In an Instagram story posted on Monday evening shared to more than a million people who follow her, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.
“It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I’m sure in time I will be ok.
“I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.”
