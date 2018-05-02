Gabby Allen reveals 'tough couple of days' after Marcel Somerville split reports

2nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The couple met on the hit ITV2 show Love Island last summer.

Love Island’s Gabby Allen has spoken of going through a “tough couple of days” after it was reported she has broken up with Marcel Somerville.

Ms Allen, a fitness instructor, got together with the ex-Blazin’ Squad member during the ITV2 show in 2017.

The 26-year-old has not spoken publicly about reports of the break-up and the reasons for it, but did post on Instagram saying she felt “in shock”.

Gabby Allen wrote that she felt in shock (Screenshot)
Gabby Allen wrote that she felt in shock (Screenshot)

In an Instagram story posted on Monday evening shared to more than a million people who follow her, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support.

“It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock! But I’m sure in time I will be ok.

“I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie CONFIRM Shayne Wards devastating exit storyline

Corrie CONFIRM Shayne Wards devastating exit storyline
[PICS] These 140 jeans have sparked OUTRAGE online

[PICS] These 140 jeans have sparked OUTRAGE online
You won't BELIEVE the Bank holiday weather forecast

You won't BELIEVE the Bank holiday weather forecast

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Parents are going to love Lidls latest INCREDIBLE bargain range

Parents are going to love Lidls latest INCREDIBLE bargain range
HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs
Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears