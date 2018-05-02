BBC One drama McMafia will be back for second series

Episode one was the most watched content on BBC iPlayer so far this year.

TV drama McMafia is returning for a second series – but it is not yet known whether James Norton will be back in the role.

The thriller, a hit on BBC iPlayer, will be back on BBC One.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “It’s too early to confirm McMafia series two details at this time.”

McMafia actors James Norton and Juliet Rylance (PA)

The first series of the show, created and written by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, enjoyed an overall average of 7.1 million viewers.

Episode one of the drama, charting Alex Godman’s (Norton) journey into the world of organised crime, was the most watched content on BBC iPlayer so far this year.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC drama, said: “McMafia’s blend of topicality and killer storytelling struck a chord with audiences and significantly added to the discourse around Anglo-Russian relations and we are excited to be returning to that world in the safe and brilliant hands of James and Hoss for series two.”

Creators Amini and Watkins said: “We are so thrilled with how McMafia has resonated with audiences across the world and are delighted to be given the opportunity to cast more light on the shady intersections of transnational criminals and their enablers in finance, law, intelligence agencies and even in governments.”

© Press Association 2018