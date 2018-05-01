EastEnders fans delighted as Halfway loses virginity

Fans were happy for the returning character, played by Tony Clay.

EastEnders fans were delighted following the return of popular character Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway earlier this week.

And their cheer was added to on Tuesday night’s episode after Halfway (Tony Clay) lost his virginity to girlfriend Whitney (Shona McGarty) after admitting his big secret to her.

Viewers had seen the character reject Whitney’s advances twice following the soldier’s return, leading her to confront him about what he was hiding.

Not only did he reveal his virginity but also explained he had been injured after getting hit by shrapnel as he saved two children’s lives when a bomb went off.

Fans celebrated the couple’s landmark on social media.

@KezB1230 posted: So glad Halfway sorted things with Whit such a great couple @tony_clay76 #Eastenders I’m truly happy you are back.”

Sex with Whitney AND chips? Halfway living the dream. #EastEnders — Lee Hayman リー・ヘイマン (@HEELHayman) May 1, 2018

Lovin’ this Sex storyline between Whitney & Halfway. 👍🏻 #EastEnders — loz (@theshadyeffect) May 1, 2018

@MissJeanieKelly tweeted: “I have to say I am loving all the Halfway and Whitney scenes that we are getting in @bbceastenders Thank you so much.”

I love halfway omg he is the cutest @tony_clay76 #Eastenders — Chloe💛 (@ElliottChloe50) May 1, 2018

I love halfway and Whitney! Do not split them up!! #Eastenders — Leesh 💋 (@ALEBanksP) May 1, 2018

– EastEnders returns Thursday 7.30pm on BBC One.

