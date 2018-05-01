Julia Davis to create new Sky/HBO comedy series

The award-winning comic actress and writer's new project will be called Sally4Ever.

Comedian Julia Davis is to create an original series that will be broadcast on Sky and co-produced by HBO.

Nighty Night star Davis will write, direct and star in the new show, which will be called Sally4Ever.

Sky confirmed there will be seven half-hour episodes which will feature “unique, dark and esoteric characters”.

Davis’s partner Julian Barratt will appear in her show (Yui Mok/PA)

The series will follow the story of Sally, played by Catherine Shepherd, who has lived with partner David (Peep Show and The Thick Of It star Alex Macqueen) for 10 years.

When David asks her to marry him, Sally has a crisis and embarks on an affair with charismatic creative Emma, played by Davis.

Sally4Ever will feature Davis’s real-life partner and star of The Mighty Boosh, Julian Barratt.

The cast will also include League Of Gentlemen and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss and Felicity Montagu, who played Alan Partridge’s long-suffering personal assistant Lynn Benfield.

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss will star alongside Davis in Sally4Ever (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The series is Davis’s first for Sky since 2016’s Camping, which earned her a TV Bafta nomination for best scripted comedy.

She said: “I’m so excited to be making this project with Various Artists Ltd for Sky and HBO, and am incredibly lucky to be working with such an outstanding cast and receiving such great support and creative guidance from Sky and HBO.”

Sally4Ever will be available on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV later this year.

