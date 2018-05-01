Ab Fab! Jennifer Saunders to host Chelsea Flower Show special

The green-fingered comedian will present a preview of the prestigious show.

Jennifer Saunders will be fulfilling a “life’s ambition” by talking “bedding” on the small screen.

The comedian, 59, has signed up to front a Chelsea Flower Show special for BBC One.

Saunders, a “keen gardener”, will host The A-Z Of Chelsea, alongside Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost.

The Ab Fab star quipped: “It’s been my life’s ambition to spend my time talking to Adam Frost about bedding.”

Jennifer Saunders and Adam Frost (BBC)

The show will air a week before event coverage begins.

Mary Berry, Nick Knowles, Chris Bavin and Jo Whiley will also present coverage alongside established Chelsea Flower Show presenters such as Monty Don on BBC One and BBC Two.

David Brindley, head of popular factual commissioning, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the utterly brilliant Jennifer Saunders into our BBC gardening family for the Chelsea Flower Show.

“This year promises to be a bumper one across BBC One and BBC Two.”

Paolo Proto, executive producer of the BBC’s Chelsea Flower Show coverage, said: “Chelsea is always the most eagerly anticipated event of the gardening calendar, and to have Jennifer Saunders present a preview to the most prestigious flower show in the world makes it even more exciting.

“As a keen gardener herself you can guarantee she’ll do it with a touch of playfulness that viewers will love.”

The A-Z Of Chelsea will broadcast on Sunday May 13.

