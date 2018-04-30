Jeremy Clarkson spotted at show about Millionaire cheat

30th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star is taking over Chris Tarrant's seat when Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns to ITV in May.

Jeremy Clarkson took time out to see the West End show about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The Grand Tour star, 58, is taking over Chris Tarrant’s role as question master when the game show returns to ITV.

And it seems he was doing a little research by going to see Quiz, the production about Army major Charles Ingram, who in 2001 planted a friend in the audience to cough every time a correct answer was read out.

Clarkson was spotted leaving the Noel Coward Theatre in London after the show with a programme under his arm.

Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson (PA)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will return in May to mark its 20th anniversary with a week of special episodes.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Irish presenter Sile Seoige has revealed some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Irish presenter Sile Seoige has revealed some VERY exciting news
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Two Irish influencers FORCED to hand back RSA sponsorship fees for not wearing seatbelt properly

Two Irish influencers FORCED to hand back RSA sponsorship fees for not wearing seatbelt properly

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] Connolly Station EVACUATED due to security alert

[BREAKING] Connolly Station EVACUATED due to security alert
REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares heartbreaking news

Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares heartbreaking news

Parents are going to love Lidls latest INCREDIBLE bargain range

Parents are going to love Lidls latest INCREDIBLE bargain range