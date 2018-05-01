Channel 4 marks 10th anniversary of The Inbetweeners

1st May 18 | Entertainment News

The Inbetweeners first aired in May 2008.

The Inbetweeners debuted on E4 in 2008 (Channel 4)

Channel 4 has unveiled a list of the most popular episodes of hit comedy The Inbetweeners as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The first ever episode, which debuted on E4 on May 1 2008, has been watched more than any other instalment.

Entitled First Day, the episode sees Will (Simon Bird) arrive at Rudge Park Comprehensive, where he meets Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay (James Buckley) and Neil (Blake Harrison).

It was followed by season two opener Field Trip and the episodes Home Alone, Bunk Off and Thorpe Park.

The Inbetweeners (Channel 4)

The coming of age show was a huge success when it ran from 2008 to 2010 and was E4’s highest rating series ever.

Channel 4 also said the British public has racked up 86 million hours of viewing the series on its on-demand service All 4.

The show also spawned two spin-off films – The Inbetweeners Movie (2011) and The Inbetweeners 2 (2014) – which will both be released on All 4 alongside existing box sets of all three series.

The films will be available on All 4 for 30 days.

The Inbetweeners is available to watch on All 4 at http://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-inbetweeners
 

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirms 17 deaths in Cervical Check controversy

HSE confirms 17 deaths in Cervical Check controversy
HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

[BREAKING] Connolly Station EVACUATED due to security alert

[BREAKING] Connolly Station EVACUATED due to security alert

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Irish presenter Sile Seoige has revealed some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Irish presenter Sile Seoige has revealed some VERY exciting news
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares heartbreaking news

Former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley shares heartbreaking news

Two Irish influencers FORCED to hand back RSA sponsorship fees for not wearing seatbelt properly

Two Irish influencers FORCED to hand back RSA sponsorship fees for not wearing seatbelt properly