Nubya Garcia takes breakthrough gong at Jazz FM Awards

The awards were hosted by Jazz FM presenters Chris Philips and Jez Nelson.

Rising star Nubya Garcia has scooped the breakthrough act of the year gong at the Jazz FM Awards.

The 26-year old saxophonist was presented with her trophy at a ceremony at Shoreditch Town Hall in East London.

The annual celebration of jazz, soul and blues featured a roll call of music industry stars including Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Corinne Bailey Rae, Thundercat, Tito Jackson, Esperanza Spalding, Pat Metheny and Omar.

Dame Cleo Laine (PA)

Other awards went to US vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, who was named international jazz artist of the year, and the matriarch of British vocal jazz Dame Cleo, who collected the prestigious PPL Lifetime Achievement Award.

Guitarist and singer-songwriter George Benson was presented with the Impact Award by founding Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson, while guitarist Pat Metheny picked up the PRS for Music Gold Award in recognition of his contribution to jazz performance, composition and education.

Musician and DJ Goldie, a self-proclaimed jazz enthusiast, was on hand to congratulate Metheny, saying he was “a massive inspiration to people around the world, and especially to me”.

“Who would have thought… Goldie’s drum and bass music, all my arrangements, all my ideas were looking at your music over the years and listening…” he said.

“The whole world of you Pat has been amazing. God bless and keep going man!”

Pat Metheny (PA)

There were also wins for five-piece Ezra Collective, who collected two awards for UK jazz act of the year and live experience of the year, and Zara McFarlane, who fought off stiff competition to reign supreme as Jazz FM’s vocalist of the year for the second time since receiving the honour in 2015.

Bassist Thundercat’s Drunk won the album prize and Robert Cray took home the gong for international blues artist.

Moonchild scooped international soul artist of the year.

Tito Jackson (PA)

The awards were hosted by Jazz FM presenters Chris Philips and Jez Nelson.

© Press Association 2018