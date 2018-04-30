Kanye West shares sweet picture of Saint kissing baby sister

The rapper shared the image with his 28 million followers on Twitter.

Kanye West has shared an adorable picture of his two-year-old son Saint kissing his baby sister.

In the snap posted on Twitter, Saint is seen leaning over to kiss three-month-old Chicago as she sits in a car seat.

“We got love,” the rapper told his 28 million followers on the site.

we got love pic.twitter.com/MQETaIchBf — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

West also has a four-year-old daughter, North, with his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Reality TV star Kardashian West recently told US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that Saint adores his little sister.

“He’s so sweet with her,” she said. “I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her. He jumps in her crib!”

