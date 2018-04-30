Catherine Tyldesley 'overwhelmed' as Corrie fans praise birth scene

The actress's alter ego welcomed a little girl named Susie in Monday's double bill.

Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley said she was “overwhelmed” with the response from fans after her character gave birth.

Monday night’s double bill of the ITV soap saw Eva Price deliver a baby girl at a remote cottage far from Weatherfield, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

She was helped by Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), who wants to adopt the baby.

Adding to the drama, baby Susie was not breathing when she was born and had to be resuscitated by Toyah.

Viewers said Tyldesley was “amazing” in the tense scenes.

“Absolutely brilliant performance. I hope Eva decides to keep the little baby she deserves a happy ending,” said one fan on Twitter.

“You were just incredible! Beautiful scene at the end,” tweeted another.

One said: “I’m 25 weeks pregnant and watched that and literally held my breath until the baby cried. Then I cried! Brilliant actress!”

Tyldesley replied to say she was “so overwhelmed” by the praise.

“THANK YOU. So glad you enjoyed it,” said the star.

The actress has announced that she is leaving the soap but details of her exit storyline have not been revealed.

After the latest instalment, many fans begged her not to go.

“You acted so well gutted you are leaving please come back,” said one viewer, while another tweeted: “Absolutely loved coronation st tonight you were amazing as was @realGeorgiaT you have to keep your baby .. will really miss you when you leave.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

