Russell Brand cancels rest of tour following mother's accident

30th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star praised the NHS.

Russell Brand has cancelled the rest of his tour following his mother’s accident – saying she had sustained “numerous, life-threatening injuries”.

Barbara Brand, 71, was taken to hospital after she was badly injured in a hit-and-run car crash.

Comedian Brand posted a video on Twitter, telling his fans: “My mum’s been in a really serious road accident and has sustained what are called poly-traumatic injuries, that means numerous, life-threatening injuries.

“So, I won’t be able to do the rest of my Rebirth tour. If you’ve got tickets, they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that and I certainly can’t imagine performing at the moment, because I feel too sad and too connected to this.

“I apologise but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.”

Brand said he realised “the importance of people you love”.

And he added: “I’m sad for my mum. She’s vulnerable and she only finished chemotherapy a month ago. For her to be in this situation already is very difficult…”

He praised the NHS, saying “to see the way the medical professionals operate is phenomenal. We should be really grateful for the NHS. I think of it as the soul of this country…”.

Russell Brand with his mother Barbara (Yui Mok/PA)
Brand said he would be off “social media for a while”, adding: “Thank you for all your positive, beautiful messages.”

Barbara Brand was travelling in the back of the comedian’s chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra near Brentwood, Essex, on Thursday morning, according to The Sun.

© Press Association 2018

