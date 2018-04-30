Benidorm creator announces TV show's end

30th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The ITV show will air for the last time on Wednesday, Derren Litten revealed.

The creator of Benidorm has said the show is coming to an end (Tiger Aspect Productions/PA)

TV comedy Benidorm is coming to an end.

Its creator Derren Litten broke the news to fans, saying the ITV show would air for the final time on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm!

“I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it.

“It’s difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching! Muchas Gracias”.

Shane Richie, who has made guest appearances in the show as Sammy Valentino, joined fans in lamenting its end.

“Sunday is a day of rest I refuse to get angry ….inhale, exhale Sammy”, he wrote.

“Just breath you big lump of beautiful gorgeousness …. Nooooooooooo!”

ITV was not commenting on the tweet.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours

Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer