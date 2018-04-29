Kylie Jenner gives boyfriend Travis Scott a Stormi birthday cake

29th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Kylie rented out a theme park for Travis's birthday.

Kylie Jenner gave boyfriend Travis Scott a birthday cake featuring edible likenesses of the couple and their baby riding a rollercoaster.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rented out Six Flags theme park in California to celebrate Scott’s birthday.

Photos and footage on social media show the birthday cake, which was shaped like a rollercoaster and included a carriage with Scott, Jenner and two-month-old Stormi, who had a tiny pink dummy in her mouth.

All three of the sponge figures were wearing blue icing seat belts.

Jenner is heard saying: “I told them, I said, ‘Make sure Stormi has a seat belt’.”

Clips on Jenner’s Instagram Stories showed the group braving a series of rides.

“Rented out Six Flags for baby’s birthday,” Jenner wrote. “They’ve never been.”

Scott turns 26 on April 30.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution
Father-and-son singers get Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent

Father-and-son singers get Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent
Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours

Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours