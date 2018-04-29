Catherine Tyldesley gives Corrie fans a sneak peek at her baby

Catherine Tyldesley gives Corrie fans a sneak peek at her baby29th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The actress's character Eva Price is planning to give up her baby.
Catherine Tyldesley has warned Coronation Street fans to expect drama, as she shared a sweet picture of her character holding her newborn baby.
The actress’s alter ego Eva Price is set to give birth to her first child – a baby girl named Suzie – this week, after keeping her pregnancy hidden from her ex-boyfriend Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).
Eva is planning to let Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) adopt the baby.
But actress Tyldesley hinted that things will not go smoothly.
Posting a picture of Eva holding the infant on Instagram, she wrote: “Tomorrow night @itv@coronationstreet #Eva gives birth to this beauty #Suzie…
“I’d tell you it’s not remotely dramatic or high stakes… but that would be a lie… you may need to watch behind a pillow #justsayin.
“One Born Every Minute ain’t got nowt on Weatherfield folk!”
Tyldesley has announced that she is leaving the ITV soap but details of her exit storyline have not been revealed.
