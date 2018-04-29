Catherine Tyldesley gives Corrie fans a sneak peek at her baby

29th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress's character Eva Price is planning to give up her baby.

Catherine Tyldesley has warned Coronation Street fans to expect drama, as she shared a sweet picture of her character holding her newborn baby.

The actress’s alter ego Eva Price is set to give birth to her first child – a baby girl named Suzie – this week, after keeping her pregnancy hidden from her ex-boyfriend Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

Eva is planning to let Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) adopt the baby.

But actress Tyldesley hinted that things will not go smoothly.

Posting a picture of Eva holding the infant on Instagram, she wrote: “Tomorrow night @itv@coronationstreet #Eva gives birth to this beauty #Suzie…

“I’d tell you it’s not remotely dramatic or high stakes… but that would be a lie… you may need to watch behind a pillow #justsayin.

“One Born Every Minute ain’t got nowt on Weatherfield folk!”

Tyldesley has announced that she is leaving the ITV soap but details of her exit storyline have not been revealed.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours

Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours
7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution