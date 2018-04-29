Harvey Weinstein: My priority is my family

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

Harvey Weinstein has said his priority is his family, after Piers Morgan claimed the producer believes he will eventually be forgiven by Hollywood.

Disgraced mogul Weinstein, 66, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

He has apologised for his past behaviour, but denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The producer is being investigated by police in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Piers Morgan told GQ magazine he has spoken to Weinstein in a clinic in Arizona, where the producer is seeking treatment.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Harvey in the clinic in Arizona, for about an hour. He’s fighting.

“He’s a fascinating character. The apocalyptic symptom of the whole thing – the casting couch finally brought to judgment.

“I can’t express the same level of shock as some people in Hollywood. Listen, this has been the system since Hollywood existed.

“It’s been a moral cesspit since the Twenties, and the idea that Harvey Weinstein is the only villain? Do me a favour.

“Look at Mel Gibson: ultimately Harvey believes he will be forgiven.”

Gibson sparked controversy with an anti-Semitic rant following a drink-driving arrest in 2006 but has been welcomed back to Hollywood in recent years, with a best director nomination for his film Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.

He has also starred in a family comedy, Daddy’s Home 2, which was released in November.

Weinstein said in a statement: “I have immense respect for Piers Morgan and appreciate him. During our conversation, which was back in 2017, the only thought I conveyed was that my focus now and in the future is on my family.

“I did not talk about business or Hollywood. My priority is my family”

