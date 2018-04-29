Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebrities

29th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

It's not all glitz and glamour.

Actors Will Ferrell and Michael Caine

In theory, meeting a celebrity might seem like the most exciting thing in the world, but in reality, you’re more likely to spot them in the dullest of situations.

So when Twitter user John Moe asked for people’s “most boring, mundane, inconsequential celebrity encounter” he was not short on replies.

From Martin Freeman to Will Ferrell, here are some of the best and most mundane responses.

1. The Edge

2. Martin Freeman

3. Winona Ryder

4. Ethan Hawke

5. Tom Selleck

6. Backstreet Boys

7. Liv Tyler

8. Will Ferrell

9. Michael Caine

10. Van Morrison

11. Josh Groban

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift

[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift
Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular food products over health risk

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular food products over health risk