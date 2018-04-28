Glee's Lea Michele shows off engagement ring

28th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress has said 'Yes' to her boyfriend.

Glee star Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 – London
Lea Michele at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London.

The actress, 31, confirmed the news with an Instagram post of a photograph showing her ring.

Yes 💍

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Yes”.

According to American celebrity website People, she and Reich, the president of a clothing company, have been dating for over a year.

My Valentine 💙

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Michele, known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit American musical TV series, previously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith.

Canadian actor Monteith, who played school jock Finn Hudson in Glee, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013, aged 31.

Following Glee, Michele has also starred in TV Series Scream Queens.

