Love Island host Caroline Flack engaged!

The pair have been dating for three months and announced their happy news on Instagram.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has found love herself after becoming engaged to former Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

She posted a photograph, writing alongside it: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove.”

Flack, 38, will return to host the fourth series of ITV2 reality series Love Island this summer.

She recently teased that a “long hot summer” was in store ahead of the show’s return.

So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER …@LoveIsland ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) April 19, 2018

Brady, reported to be 11 years Flack’s junior, appeared in The Apprentice last year.

In January this year he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and was the sixth housemate to be evicted.





