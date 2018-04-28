Love Island host Caroline Flack engaged!

28th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The pair have been dating for three months and announced their happy news on Instagram.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has found love herself after becoming engaged to former Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

The couple, who have been dating for three months, announced the news on Instagram.

She posted a photograph, writing alongside it: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove.”

Flack, 38, will return to host the fourth series of ITV2 reality series Love Island this summer.

She recently teased that a “long hot summer” was in store ahead of the show’s return.

She wrote on Twitter: “So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER.”

Brady, reported to be 11 years Flack’s junior, appeared in The Apprentice last year.

In January this year he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and was the sixth housemate to be evicted.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular food products over health risk

Tesco Ireland issue URGENT recall on popular food products over health risk

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Affleck joins Old Head Shot Day fun with youthful Matt Damon photo

Ben Affleck joins Old Head Shot Day fun with youthful Matt Damon photo
[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news