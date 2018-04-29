9 tweets to help you celebrate and contemplate the seventh annual Ed Balls Day

9 tweets to help you celebrate and contemplate the seventh annual Ed Balls Day29th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
A long-held tradition, Ed Balls Day dates back to April 28, 2011, when a Twitter gaffe changed the course of history...
Ed Balls Day has long been the perfect way to celebrate the former Cabinet minister’s Twitter fail, but how do people celebrate the occasion, and has it fallen victim to commercialism?
The annual tradition dates back to April 28, 2011. While in the Castleford branch of Asda, Balls, who lost his seat in the 2015 general election, tweeted his own name in a failed attempt to search for an article which mentioned him.
The result? A little piece of British history.
Since then, Twitter users have celebrated the anniversary of the gaffe. Having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, the show’s Twitter account couldn’t let the opportunity to remember his dancing pass them by.
And what about this? A signed picture of Balls’ tweet is a classy way to celebrate the holiday.
Its place in history is undeniable.
Careful not to celebrate the occasion too hard, or you may end up like David, here, who went too wild on Ed Balls Eve.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so they say.
How about this crossover of cultural moments?
The shadow secretary of state for education harnessed the energy of the day before work.
But has the anniversary’s true message become distorted over the years?
Ed Balls.
