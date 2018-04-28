Father-and-son singing duo spark emotion in Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent

Tim and Jack Goodacre sing an original song in the hope of impressing the judges.

A father-and-son singing duo will perform an emotional original song on Britain’s Got Talent, in the hopes of impressing the judges.

Tim Goodacre, 43, and son Jack, 12, from Norwich, perform the track they have composed together, called The Lucky Ones, while playing their guitars.

The pair have been playing together since Jack was five and will tell judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden that the song is about how lucky they are to have what they do.

Simon Cowell and son Eric Cowell (Ian West/PA)

Cowell, who is father to four-year-old son Eric, tells them: “It reminded me a bit of my boy.”

Saturday night’s show will also see comedy magician Mandy Muden, from London, attempt to land a place in the next round of the competition with her act.

Also vying for a spot in the next stage is Mongolian singer Bat-Erdene Nyamdavaa and stand-up comedian Martin Westgate, as well as Maltese singer Amy Marie Borg, 16, who will perform Nella Fantasia.

Another act on the line-up is Latin ballroom duo Lexie and Christopher, both 10, from Manchester and Sheffield, who will show off their moves to Meghan Trainor’s song Dear Future Husband.

Among the more unconventional acts are a seven-piece American style tribal belly dance group from Berkshire, who perform with swords, and an alien dance group called Baba Yega, who perform in masks and do not speak.

Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8pm on ITV.

