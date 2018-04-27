Pink's husband Carey Hart addresses 'parent police' over jetski photo

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The motocross competitor had his one-year-old son on his lap.

Pink’s husband Carey Hart has reassured the “parent police” his baby son is safe after taking him on a jetski.

The motocross star was photographed driving one-year-old Jameson around on a green jetski in Florida.

Hart shared the snap on Instagram and wrote: “Jameson and I idling around yesterday in ft. Lauderdale.

“Short ride since he was getting splashed and not to stoked. Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”

Friggin ft Lauderdale 💪💕😍❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Hart and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in January.

The couple also have a six-year-old daughter called Willow.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed

[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed
[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift

[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news

[PIC] Xposé host Glenda Gilson has revealed some VERY exciting news
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news