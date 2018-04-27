The Good Fight star Cush Jumbo welcomes son Maximilian

The actress's pregnancy was written into the television show.

The Good Fight star Cush Jumbo has given birth to a baby boy called Maximilian.

The British actress is best known for playing lawyer Lucca Quinn in the legal drama, as well as its predecessor The Good Wife, and her pregnancy was written into the TV show.

Jumbo shared a photograph of the baby holding on to her husband’s thumb on Instagram, writing: “After excellently portraying Lucca’s baby bump on @thegoodfight for 6 months my little boy finally made his real life entrance.

“This is Maximilian and he’s just as gorgeous as his Daddy.”

She added a heart emoji and the hashtags #thegoodbaby and #methodacting.

The baby is her first child with her husband Sean Griffin.

Earlier this month the actress revealed her Good Fight co-stars Rose Leslie and Christine Baranski threw her a surprise baby shower.

She wrote on Instagram, “This is my just-cried-my-friggin-eyes-out face post those two sneaky co-stars and our whole team throwing me a surprise shower @thegoodfightcbs.

“I’m so blessed to work alongside not only two incredibly talented ladies but two incredibly beautiful friends. #sisters PS: How AWESOME are wipe warmers!!!???”

