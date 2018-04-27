Kim Kardashian West addresses Tristan Thompson cheating allegations

The reality star said it was a 'sad situation' with her sister Khloe.

Kim Kardashian West has addressed allegations Tristan Thompson cheated on her sister Khloe while she was pregnant.

The reality star said the situation was “really sad”.

Her younger sister Khloe gave birth to her first child with NBA star Thompson, a little girl called True, on April 12.

In a preview of an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that will air in the US on Monday, Kardashian West said: “Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f***ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

She added: “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad.

“Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

During the interview Kardashian West also spoke about her husband Kanye West’s return to Twitter.

She said: “I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets coming in from other people retweeting them.

“And I was like, wait, is this real? And then at night he came in and said, ‘Did you see my tweets?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets,’ and I followed him back.

“I mean, I hear him say all these things in the house. He’s always talking about clarity, and he talks about how we should not have our phones first thing in the morning and in the house when we’re with our kids. It’s our rule that we really try to live by, so I think he was talking about cleansing.”

West has sparked controversy in recent days by tweeting his support for Donald Trump, referring to the president as “my brother”.

