Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa hold off Ariana Grande to stay at number one

Meanwhile two songs by Swedish DJ Avicii returned to the Official Singles Chart following his death last week.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss has stayed at number one for a second week on the Official Singles Chart after a bumper week of streams.

The song was streamed 8.7 million times across all services this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

This is the highest one-week tally since last June, when Luis Fonsi’s Despacito was streamed 8.8 million times in its fifth week at the top.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa are celebrating a second week at number one with One Kiss (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The pair clung on despite stiff competition from Ariana Grande, whose single No Tears Left To Cry was the highest new entry on the chart at number two.

The lead single form the US singer’s fourth album, her first since the suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena concert last year, was streamed 7.3 million times this week. It is her sixth song to chart in the top 10.

The remainder of the top five singles remained largely the same as last week with Drake’s Nice For What, Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s Freaky Friday and George Ezra’s Paradise each dropping once place.

Production duo Banx & Ranx’s Answerphone featuring Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane climbed 11 places to reach number seven while Anne-Marie’s new single 2002, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, is new at number eight.

Swedish DJ Avicii has returned to the Official Singles and Albums Charts following his death last week (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Two songs by Swedish DJ Avicii have returned to the Official Singles Chart’s Top 40 following his death in Oman last week at the age of 28.

Former chart-topper Wake Me Up is at number at 26, while his breakthrough hit Levels has re-entered at number 36.

Avicii also features on this week’s Official Albums Chart with 2013’s True placing at number 14 and 2015’s Stories close behind at number 17.

The soundtrack to the musical The Greatest Showman, which features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams, has stayed top of the chart for the 14th non-consecutive week.

It fought off new entries from US rapper J. Cole’s KOD at number two and British country duo The Shires’s Accidentally On Purpose at number three.

Sting’s collaboration with reggae singer Shaggy 44/876 is new on the chart at number nine.

Shaggy and Sting’s collaboration 44/876 is a new entry in the Official Album Chart’s Top 10 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Following Record Store Day on April 21 a number of vintage and rare releases have re-appeared on the Official Albums Chart.

The Who’s Live At The Fillmore East 1968 is new at 15 while David Bowie’s Welcome To The Blackout – Live In London and Aladdin Sane have charted at 22 at 25 respectively.

