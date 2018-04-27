Super Troupers: Abba in pictures

The band made an unexpected announcement saying they have recorded new music together - their first new music in more than 30 years.

Swedish band Abba have delighted fans around the world with their announcement of a reunion and new music.

The band have said they will release two new songs, marking their first new songs together in more than 30 years.

The popular four-piece – Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – shared many highlights together over the years.

Take a look at their journey in pictures:

In 1974 the band won the Eurovision song contest, held in Brighton that year.

Abba celebrate their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)

The band became known for their on-trend fashion – on stage and off.

The band pictured in 1975 (REX).

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog are pictured below in the 1970s. They married in 1971 but decided to divorce after seven years.

Agnetha and Bjorn (Sunshine International/REX/Shutterstock)

Pictured below is the band with the late Keith Moon, drummer of The Who.

Abba with Keith Moon (Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock)

Their official Instagram page shared an old photograph of the band to mark 44 years since they won Eurovision with their hit song, Waterloo.

The caption read: “On this day 44 years ago! Wawawawawaterlooooooo!”

In early June 2016, a picture of Bjorn and Benny was shared on Instagram to commemorate the day they met.

It said: “Today June 5th it is exactly 50 years since Bjorn and Benny first met in Linkoping Sweden. The rest is history and we are all so grateful for this day.”

One of the band’s newly-recorded songs is to be performed by their “digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December”, their new announcement said.

