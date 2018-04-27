Production for third series of Stranger Things under way

Production for the third series of Stranger Things has begun, Netflix has announced.

The streaming service has posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media accompanied with the message “just the facts”.

The black and white video shows the cast gathering to read scripts for the next instalment of the drama.

Actors Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the US show, and David Harbour, who starred as Police Chief Jim Hopper in the first two series, both appear in the video.

just the facts pic.twitter.com/37Pd5o89xT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 27, 2018

A series of captions that appeared throughout the video read, “On 20th April 2018 old friends and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure”.

The final caption confirmed “season three now in production”.

The announcement follows a hint from Brown that work had begun on the third instalment of the sci-fi series.

Last weekend the 14-year-old British actress posted a photo of herself alongside Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy on Instagram.

The image was captioned: “And so it begins #strangerthingsseason3.”

Brown was recently included in this year’s Time top 100, alongside the likes of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

She is the youngest person ever to be included in the annual List Of The World’s Most Influential People, which also featured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had previously hinted work had begun on the third series (PA)

The award-winning Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and follows a group of children as they experience a set of supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The third series will consist of eight episodes. The show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, have previously suggested in interviews that it may run for up to four or five series.

