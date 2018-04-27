Deadpool interrupts Hugh Jackman delivering birthday message

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The comic book character played by Ryan Reynolds won't stop singing.

Deadpool has interrupted Hugh Jackman as he tried to record a birthday message.

The comic book character, played by Ryan Reynolds, appears in the background lying on a bed as Jackman speaks into the camera.

In the video shared by the Wolverine star on Twitter, Jackman is dressed in a bathrobe delivering an earnest message when Deadpool, in full costume including the mask that completely obscures his face, interrupts him with a rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

As the camera pans over, Jackman says: “Don’t give him too much attention,” before attempting to resume his message, saying: “That’s why I can’t be there. Happy birthday, have a great night.”

Deadpool then begins singing Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men, before joking: “Who let them out, no-one knows. No-one ever solved that mystery.”

Jackman captioned the post: “When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman.”

Reynolds, as his famous Marvel anti-hero, was belting out the Annie tune, mocking the accomplished musical actor Jackman.

The two both starred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was the first time Reynolds played Wade Wilson aka Deadpool.

He will reprise the role when Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on May 15.

© Press Association 2018

