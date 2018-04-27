Gladys Knight to headline Proms In The Park

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The event is part of the Last Night Of The Proms.

Gladys Knight will be fulfilling “a dream” by headlining this year’s Proms In The Park.

The outdoor event takes place in London’s Hyde Park in September, as part of the Last Night Of The Proms.

The US singer-songwriter, best known for hits such as Midnight Train To Georgia, said: “I’m so excited to be performing at this year’s BBC Proms In The Park….

“Performing on the Hyde Park stage as part of the Last Night Of The Proms event has always been a dream of mine and I think it’s a wonderful way to celebrate music in London.”

Further leading soloists include tenor Joseph Calleja, singer-songwriter Josh Groban, Matt Goss and Lisa Stansfield, as well as a hundred voices from Rock Choir and music from the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Michael Ball returns to the Hyde Park stage to present the event, on September 8, which will include hit songs from musical film The Greatest Showman.

Proms In The Park is broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and concludes eight weeks of music at the BBC Proms.

© Press Association 2018

