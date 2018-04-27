Soap star and dancer partner could become Strictly's first real-life couple

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan and his Strictly Come Dancing star partner Dianne Buswell are reportedly set to be paired up on the show.

Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan and his Strictly Come Dancing star partner Dianne Buswell are reportedly set to become the first real-life couple to be paired up on the show.

Quinlan, 33, whoplays Pete Barton in the ITV soap, met professional dancer Buswell last year.

The actor is set to join this year’s Strictly and Buswell is keen for them to team up on the show, according to the Sun.

Few days away with this absolute stunner @diannebuswell ❤️

A post shared by Anthony Quinlan (@anthonyquinny) on

A TV source told the newspaper: “Dianne and Anthony are excited by the prospect of being the first ever couple to dance together on the show.”

Quinlan and Buswell would be the first real-life couple to be partnered on Strictly, though the so-called Strictly curse has seen many celebrities and dancers find romance together.

Couples who found love on the show include rugby player Ben Cohen and dancer Kristina Rihanoff, who were teamed together in 2013.

A BBC spokesman said it does not comment on speculation.

Emmerdale has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2018

