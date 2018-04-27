Countryfile will feature Queen's private estates

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh gave permission for the filming.

Countryfile is heading to the Queen’s private estates at Balmoral and Sandringham.

Three special episodes will be filmed at the royal locations, and also Windsor, to mark the show’s 30th birthday.

The BBC1 rural affairs show said that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had given permission for the filming.

The episodes will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation and show how the estates are run and the Queen and the duke’s involvement.

They will explore the Queen’s “lifelong attachment to rural Britain, where her passion came from, and her knowledge and love of animals”.

The BBC1 show, fronted by John Craven, Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Ellie Harrison, Steve Brown, Tom Heap, Helen Skelton and others, turns 30 on July 24.

Executive editor Bill Lyons said: “We’ve shared many memorable moments with our viewers during those three decades, but we look to the future and hope to celebrate the beautiful British countryside for many years to come.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed

[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION