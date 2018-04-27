David Hockney landscape painting expected to smash auction record

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The large-scale work could fetch £22 million at Sotheby's.

Pacific Coast Highway And Santa Monica (David Hockney)

A David Hockney landscape painting is expected to break records for the much-loved artist at auction.

Pacific Coast Highway And Santa Monica, inspired by Hockney’s daily drive to his studio, is estimated to fetch up to 30 million dollars (£22 million) when it goes under-the-hammer for the first time.

The large-scale oil painting, dating from 1990 and depicting mountain peaks, rolling hills, roads and calm bays, is one of the highlights of Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening sale in New York.

The current record for a Hockney work dates from 2016, with Woldgate Woods, an autumnal scene in East Yorkshire, which sold for 11.7 million dollars (£9.4 million at the time).

Artist David Hockney (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Artist David Hockney (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pacific Coast Highway And Santa Monica depicts a drive that the artist took with friends daily but was painted from memory.

It was featured in the recent Tate Britain retrospective of the Bradford-born painter and printmaker.

The 10ft wide canvas “encapsulates Los Angeles’s bright sunlight and bold colours, the very characteristics that drew Hockney away from the grey skies of London,” Sotheby’s said.

It was painted as Hockney’s peers proclaimed the death of painting and instead turned to photography and conceptual art.

Hockney’s autobiography That’s The Way I See It features the work on the back cover.

The Contemporary Art Evening Auction takes place at Sotheby’s in New York on May 16.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion
REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze