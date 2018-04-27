Cardi B shows off her baby bump during performance at Latin Music Awards

The 25-year-old, who is expecting a child with her Migos rapper fiance Offset, sang live with Ozuna.

Cardi B showed off her baby bump during a live performance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old star is expecting a child with her Migos rapper fiance Offset and earlier this week cancelled a string of live performances because of her pregnancy.

But it did not stop her wowing the audience at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre on Thursday with a rendition of La Modelo with singer Ozuna.

The awards honour the best of Latin music and chart-topping hit Despacito swept the board, winning six trophies – including Latin pop song of the year.

The track, featuring Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, also scooped hot Latin song of the year; hot Latin song of the year, vocal event; airplay song of the year; digital song of the year; and streaming song of the year.

Elsewhere, Ozuna picked up the coveted artist of the year award, while superstar Shakira also had a successful night, picking up five awards including Latin pop artist of the year.

Cardi B and Ozuna perform La Modelo at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre in Las Vegas (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Bieber went home with seven awards, including crossover artist of the year.

After the show had finished, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, posted a video to Instagram thanking fans.

Seated alongside Offset, she said: “I hope you guys enjoyed the performance.”

Cardi B confirmed she was pregnant during a performance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month and on Wednesday told fans she was cancelling a string of live shows because “shorty keep growing”.

© Press Association 2018