Holly Willoughby documents night out with Nicole Appleton

27th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She donned a t-shirt with the words Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Backstage.

Holly Willoughby has been partying with Nicole Appleton.

The pair attended a gig by The Streets.

“I mean.. all my favs in one pic… ” the This Morning host wrote, posting a snap on Instagram of the friends at the concert.

I mean.. all my favs in one pic… @mikeskinnerltd

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Willoughby donned a t-shirt with the words Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Backstage for Mike Skinner’s London gig.

Yaaaas @o2academybrix @mikeskinnerltd 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

All Saints star Appleton also visited the This Morning studios, and captioned a snap “Take your girls to work day”.

And Holly posted snaps after the Brixton Academy gig backstage.

💕💕💕

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Hey boys….@blakieblakes @howardgregzula @jaykae10 @bowzerboss xxx

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Willoughby previously appeared in the music video, as a TV interviewer, for The Streets’ When You Wasn’t Famous.

She has said: “I love The Streets – Mikey (Skinner) is a genius!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Saggy skin mum claims NHS doctors said they aren't there to make her 'beach body ready'

Saggy skin mum claims NHS doctors said they aren't there to make her 'beach body ready'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion