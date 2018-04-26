Helen Flanagan shares Corrie throwback with on-screen mum Sally

The actress will soon leave the soap for maternity leave.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has shared a sweet throwback photograph from her early days on the soap.

The actress, has played Rosie Webster since 2000 but has confirmed she will soon be leaving to have her second child.

She shared an adorable photograph of herself as a little girl with her on-screen mother Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, and captioned it: “#tbt to me and mum @sallydynevor. my Tammy girl tee.”

Flanagan, who is expecting her second baby with footballer Scott Sinclair, has previously confirmed she has filmed her final scenes on the soap before she departs on maternity leave.

She gave birth to daughter Matilda in 2015.

Last month Dynevor also shared a snap of herself and Flanagan, taken far more recently.

The picture showed the two actresses with their arms around each other, with Flanagan’s baby bump clearly visible.

She captioned the picture: “Webster girls.”

Webster Girls❤️ @hjgflanagan A post shared by Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.

