Helen Flanagan shares Corrie throwback with on-screen mum Sally

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress will soon leave the soap for maternity leave.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has shared a sweet throwback photograph from her early days on the soap.

The actress, has played Rosie Webster since 2000 but has confirmed she will soon be leaving to have her second child.

She shared an adorable photograph of herself as a little girl with her on-screen mother Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, and captioned it: “#tbt to me and mum @sallydynevor. my Tammy girl tee.”

Flanagan, who is expecting her second baby with footballer Scott Sinclair, has previously confirmed she has filmed her final scenes on the soap before she departs on maternity leave.

She gave birth to daughter Matilda in 2015.

Last month Dynevor also shared a snap of herself and Flanagan, taken far more recently.

The picture showed the two actresses with their arms around each other, with Flanagan’s baby bump clearly visible.

She captioned the picture: “Webster girls.”

Webster Girls❤️ @hjgflanagan

A post shared by Sally Dynevor (@sallydynevor) on

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée