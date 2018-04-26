Tom Cruise 'honoured' by pioneer prize

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor received the gong from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Tom Cruise has said it was an “honour” to be named pioneer of the year at a recent ceremony.

The Mission: Impossible star collected the prize from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation at CinemaCon, a convention for cinema owners.

He shared a photograph of himself smiling on Instagram as he held the large award.

He captioned the photo: “It was an honor to be recognized at #CinemaCon last night with the Pioneer of the Year award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation – an organization that does so much for so many.”

Cruise recently wrapped production on the latest instalment of the action franchise, in which he reprises his role of Ethan Hunt.

During the convention Cruise detailed a skydiving scene from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which required 106 takes.

The film also stars Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

It is due for UK release on July 26.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause

[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause
[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'
[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion