Juliette Binoche says 'I'm in hell' as she shares bald video

The actress can be seen in the make-up chair with a skull cap on.

Actress Juliette Binoche has said she is “in hell” in a video in which she is completely bald.

The actress shared a short clip of herself in the make-up chair as she asks fans: “Do you recognise me?”

💇🏻‍♀️😱😂 A post shared by Juliette Binoche (@juliettebinoche) on Apr 26, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

As she is speaking, a make-up artist can be seen applying make-up to her head using an airbrush and a skull cap can still be seen on her forehead.

Recent photographs have shown the star with shoulder-length dark brown hair.

A post on Instagram earlier this month revealed she is shooting French project Celle Que Vous Croyez.

In the film she plays a divorced teacher who creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman.

© Press Association 2018