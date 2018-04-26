Aardman Animations confirms Chicken Run sequel

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The first film was released in 2000.

A sequel to Chicken Run is in the works, 18 years after the original film was in cinemas.

Animation studio Aardman Animations, which also makes Wallace and Gromit and Shaun The Sheep, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Rocky & Ginger are coming home to roost!

“We’re delighted to announce we’re working with @StudiocanalUK & @PatheUK on early development of a Chicken Run sequel!

“#ChickenRun2 will be our next movie release following Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon in Autumn 2019 with STUDIOCANAL.”

Film studio Studio Canal said the film would reunite chickens Rocky and Ginger, which were voiced in the original film by Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha respectively.

It also featured the voices of Phil Daniels, Jane Horrocks, Miranda Richardson, Timothy Spall and Imelda Staunton.

It has not yet been confirmed if the original voice cast will return for the sequel.

© Press Association 2018

