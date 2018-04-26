Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Emmy Awards

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Weekend Host anchors will present the 70th awards in September.

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host this year’s Emmy Awards.

The Weekend Host anchors will present the 70th awards in September.

The official Saturday Night Live Twitter account tweeted: “Excited to announce that @ColinJost and Michael Che will be hosting this year’s #Emmys!”

Jost and Che are two of the most prominent cast members of Saturday Night Live and anchor the Weekend Update segment.

Jost has been in the role since 2014 and was joined by Che in 2015.

The pair were named as co-head writers of Saturday Night Live last year.

Saturday Night Live won nine awards at last year’s Emmys, more than any other show.

The Emmys are the most prestigious awards available in the US TV industry and the awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 11 and nominations will be announced on July 12.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] IKEA Ireland issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

[PIC] IKEA Ireland issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS risk of carbon monoxide poisoning
[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas
[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause

[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION