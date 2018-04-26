US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting woman

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The Cosby Show star was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the Cosby Show star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury was deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Bill Cosby denies the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)
Bill Cosby (right) denied the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)

His lawyer called Constand a “con artist” who levelled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause

[PICS] Irish cadets set to run from East to West for INCREDIBLE cause
[PIC] IKEA Ireland issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

[PIC] IKEA Ireland issues URGENT product recall over SERIOUS risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news
Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas