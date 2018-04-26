Cosby jury reviews star defence witness's evidence as deliberations continue

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian denies charges of sexual assault with his lawyers saying his accuser was financially motivated.

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial kicked off the a second day of deliberations by revisiting the evidence of a star defence witness who said accuser Andrea Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person for financial reasons.

The seven men and five women were to have Marguerite Jackson’s evidence read back to them when court resumes on Thursday, after a marathon, 10-hour first day of deliberations failed to yield a verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Cosby twice said “good morning” as he entered the courthouse on Thursday.

Bill Cosby denies the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)
Bill Cosby (right) denies the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)

Exhausted jurors ended day one of its considerations after rehearing excerpts from Cosby’s old deposition evidence.

They included his version of what happened the night Ms Constand, who has agreed to be named in reports, says he drugged her with three pills and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

They also heard his admission that he gave quaaludes, a sedative, to women he wanted to have sex with in the 1970s.

Cosby gave the deposition more than a decade ago as part of Ms Constand’s civil suit against him, which he settled in 2006 for nearly 3.4 million dollars.

He has said his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Brrrace yourself - there's a DRAMATIC change in weather ahead

Brrrace yourself - there's a DRAMATIC change in weather ahead