Musical Eugenius! to return to West End later this year

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Producer Warwick Davis confirmed the show will be back in September.

Musical Eugenius!

West End musical Eugenius! will return later this year, producer Warwick Davis has said.

The production – which had a successful run at The Other Palace at the beginning of the year – will return to the same venue in September.

Further details and casting are to be announced, producers said.

The West End musical Eugenius! will return later this year, producers have said (Pamela Raith/PA)
Davis said: “The clamouring for Eugenius! to return has been so great it can be heard in another galaxy!

“We have listened and brought it back. If you missed it last time, this is your chance to see what the buzz is all about.

“And for our Super Fans out there, we’ll be adding dedicated Sunday performances – exclusively for you!

“The show returns with our amazing creative team and of course the 80s-inspired soundtrack which had audiences on their feet every evening.”

Warwick Davis is a producer of Eugenius! (Nick Ansell/PA)
Written by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins, Eugenius! tells the story of Eugene, a teenage boy who dreams a distant world of heroes and villains.

The production features songs including Go Eugenius!, Comic Book Kind Of Love, Don’t Shoot For The Stars, Future Is Bright and Hollywood.

Eugenius! will run at The Other Palace from September 1 to October 7.

