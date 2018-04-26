Ab Fab! Joanna Lumley to appear at Edinburgh International Television Festival

The actress is due to recount moments from her career.

Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley will appear at this year’s Edinburgh International Television Festival to talk about her career.

Lumley, 71, is set to talk through “hilarious and interesting anecdotes” in It’s All About Me on TV… with Clive Tulloh.

NEW SPEAKER ALERT! The absolutely fabulous @JoannaLumley is making her TV Festival debut to share tales of her TV adventures w/ @clivetulloh https://t.co/s9SLeLX5AV pic.twitter.com/CvfFLPoYAq — EdinburghTVFestival (@EdinburghTVFest) April 26, 2018

Producer and director Tulloh has worked alongside Lumley on numerous projects, including 1994’s Girl Friday.

Lumley said: “I am thrilled to be doing the TV Festival and promise to tell you everything from the Avengers to AbFab with a few tales from my travels along the way!”

Tulloh said: “Joanna is British television royalty, she’s been on our screens for almost 50 years.

“As an actress she’s gone from being Ken Barlow’s girlfriend in Coronation Street to the iconic Patsy in Ab Fab and as herself from being stranded on a desert island to presenting the Bafta Film Awards.

“This is your unique chance to ask her anything you want.”

Festival director Lisa Campbell added: “I’m fascinated to hear the never-heard-before stories of Joanna’s hugely successful career in showbusiness. She broke the mould as kick-ass Purdey in the Avengers and alongside her anecdotes, I can’t wait to hear her views on everything from female role models to gender pay.”

Later this year Lumley will embark on her tour titled It’s All About Me.

