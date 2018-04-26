I'm a winner! Mark Wright posts motivational tweet after Tom Cruise interview

26th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter on conquering his own Mission Impossible.

TV and radio presenter Mark Wright has posted a motivational message to his Twitter followers after interviewing Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise.

Wright spoke to Cruise for US entertainment show Extra on the red carpet of a CinemaCon event at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Alongside a picture of Cruise, Wright posted: “I’m a winner! You can be too! Yes I lose but I win more!

“Talent or no talent, strive for what you want, Believe, focus and don’t stop until you get it!

“Life is too short to worry about people telling you, you can’t! Let them not believe in you, it makes me power on more.”

The former reality TV star, who appeared in the first three series of The Only Way Is Essex, has been working as a correspondent for Extra since September.

The husband of former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan has posted a series of enthusiastic tweets about his new career in America.

Before the interview he posted a video on Twitter of him meeting Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg.

Wright described the encounter was “Just as I’d expected and hoped!” and Wahlberg was the “Coolest guy in person. What a hero”.

© Press Association 2018

