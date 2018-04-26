Donald Trump thanks Kanye West after rapper expresses 'love'

The musician also donned a signed 'Make America Great Again' hat in support of the US president.

Donald Trump has thanked Kanye West for his support after the rapper declared his “love” for the US president and donned a signed “Make America Great Again” hat.

West, 40, also criticised Barack Obama and vowed that the “mob” cannot stop his support of his “brother”, Mr Trump, in a flurry of tweets on Wednesday.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” replied the president when West made the declaration, pointing out he does not support the leader’s every action.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Mr Trump later tweeted “MAGA!”, the acronym for his isolationist slogan, when the musician showed off his signed red hat.

West said he was phoned by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, asking him to clarify that his support is not unconditional, adding: “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

The reality TV star and mother of West’s three children also tweeted to defend her husband’s right to take the stance on Mr Trump.

“Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine,” she wrote.

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mineHe never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye West was clear to tell his nearly 28 million followers that he also loves Hillary Clinton, the Democrat defeated by Mr Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote.

“He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Targeting the former president, he added: “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

West, who met the then president-elect Mr Trump in December 2016, also tweeted to say he was neither a Democrat or a Republican.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Following his meeting with Mr Trump in 2016, West told reporters they talked about “life”.

© Press Association 2018