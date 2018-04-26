Cherry Healey explores whether a 'boob job' will give her body confidence

Sex, Knives And Liposuction will see the presenter examine whether she should go under the knife.

Sex, Knives And Liposuction will see the presenter look at whether she should go under the knife “on her personal mission to find body confidence”.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two, recently back on the dating scene after splitting with her husband in 2016, “rails against the pressures women face to be perfect”.

But “inwardly”, she “fixates on her body, especially the bad bits” and asks “Could a boob job bring back the bounce, a tummy tuck flatten the abs, and lipo turn her into a supermodel?”

The three-part series, to air on UKTV’s entertainment channel W, is being produced by BBC Studios.

Healey said of the documentary: “It’s a subject very close to my heart.

“As a mother of a young daughter, I am so aware of the world she is being brought up in while also, like every woman, facing my own body confidence worries.

“This series will hopefully help me address some of the pressures society throws at us, as well as helping me personally consider what lengths I’d go to improve my face and body.”

Executive producer Hilary Rosen said: “Cherry is frank and fearless and … she will immerse herself in all things plastic surgery while she decides whether or not to go under the knife.

“Cherry has a fantastic way of getting under the skin of contemporary issues. The series promises to unpick the complexities of body confidence faced by young women face today.”

Andrew Cohen, head of BBC Studios’ Science Unit, said the series “will definitely raise a few eyebrows”.

“The world of cosmetic surgery is intriguing, often shocking and undoubtedly changing the way we all look at ourselves,” he said.

Healey is best known for her BBC3 documentaries, which have focused on drinking, body issues, dating, childbirth and money, while also presenting spin-off show The Jump: On The Piste and taking part in Celebrity MasterChef.

Other shows airing on W this year include Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, the drama Flack and the return of TV series John Bishop: In Conversation With.

