Golf balls, trolleys and ladders banned from Eurovision arena

The organisers of the annual song contest have released an extensive list of bizarre items that will be prohibited.

Audience members at the Eurovision Song Contest have been advised they will not be allowed to bring golf balls, ladders, shopping trolleys, guns and bombs into the arena.

The competition, which this year will be held in the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, has issued a bizarre list of banned items, which also includes hammers and screwdrivers, adhesive tape, rope, crow bars, saw blades and drill bits and handcuffs and chains.

(Eurovision)

A post on the audience section of the Eurovision website says: “To keep waiting times at the entrance to a minimum, please make sure you do not bring any of the following prohibited items to the Altice Arena.

“If brought, these items will be confiscated and will not be returned.”

Also on the extensive list are drugs, selfie sticks, luggage, chairs, helmets, lasers, knives, syringe, scalpels, megaphones, sticks and poles and pliers and tool pouches.

Eurovision fans have shared their amusement at the list on Twitter, with one writing “It is weirdly specific, as if they added certain items after ‘The Trolley Incident’ or ‘That Time With The Ladder’.”

Another said: “I feel like each item on the banned items list for #Eurovision has a unique story to tell.

“Please can someone tell me of the time a trolley was brought by an audience member and what they did with it that got it banned?”

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 12.

Singer SuRie will represent the UK.

