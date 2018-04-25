Danielle Lloyd reveals post-pregnancy incontinence struggle

Danielle Lloyd has said she had vaginal rejuvenation treatment after her pregnancies left her struggling with incontinence.

The glamour model, who has four sons aged from seven months to seven years, said the “designer vagina” changed her life after giving birth left her unable to control her bladder.

She said on ITV’s This Morning: “When you have a baby it all drops.

“Even things like going to the gym became hard for me.

“I had to say to my personal trainer ‘I can’t do that because I might wet myself’. It gets embarrassing.

“I get really bad hay fever, so doing the school run, I’m sneezing, and by the time I’ve got there I can’t get out of the car!

“It has really changed my life,” she said.

For everyone asking me on direct message the treatment i spoke about on @thismorning Is called Femi lift which I had done @AestheticallyU highly recommend 🙌🏻 — Danielle Lloyd (@MissDLloyd) April 25, 2018

Lloyd, 34, admitted she battled a few nerves ahead of the brief FemiLift procedure.

She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I was a little bit nervous, that’s why I took my mum, because I wasn’t actually sure what it was and my partner was like, ‘You don’t need that done’.

“But I don’t think he really understood. I don’t think a man can understand until you’ve given birth, what it feels like to sneeze and wet yourself.”

The star said the non-invasive treatment was painless and that she soon noticed the results.

“I can’t tell you how good it is and how much it’s worked,” she said.

“I didn’t go to the gym the next day, they said 24 hours after, and I was fine, I was doing pull-ups and I was like ‘This is great I’m not wetting myself’.

“It changed that fast.”

'I was jumping up and down last night when @LFC scored!' She's suffered from incontinence since the birth of her second child, but now a 30-minute vaginal rejuvenation procedure has changed @MissDLloyd's life… https://t.co/vw2j52lzFX — This Morning (@thismorning) April 25, 2018

She added: “I was jumping up and down when Liverpool scored last night and I had no problems.”

Willoughby asked whether the procedure had changed things in the bedroom, and Lloyd laughed: “I am hoping it worked.

“Why wouldn’t anyone want a better sex life?”

© Press Association 2018