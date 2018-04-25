Chrissy Teigen tweets hilarious response to Kim Kardashian's body mould

Chrissy said a perfume bottle based on her body would hold more scent than one based on Kim's shape.

Chrissy Teigen joked that she was going to give Kim Kardashian West a run for her money by following in her footsteps and having a perfume mould made of her body.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently shared a picture of herself covered in a plaster-like substance as she had a mould made of her curves for bottles of her KKW scent.

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE pic.twitter.com/Xh6QIzP0vW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2018

Model Teigen – who is currently pregnant with her second child – had a hilarious response, teasing that she was going to make a mould of her own body that would hold twice as much perfume, presumably because of her baby bump.

well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume https://t.co/xZhLWPENmM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 25, 2018

She said on Twitter: “Well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume.”

© Press Association 2018