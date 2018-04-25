Chrissy Teigen tweets hilarious response to Kim Kardashian's body mould

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Chrissy said a perfume bottle based on her body would hold more scent than one based on Kim's shape.

Chrissy Teigen joked that she was going to give Kim Kardashian West a run for her money by following in her footsteps and having a perfume mould made of her body.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently shared a picture of herself covered in a plaster-like substance as she had a mould made of her curves for bottles of her KKW scent.

Model Teigen – who is currently pregnant with her second child – had a hilarious response, teasing that she was going to make a mould of her own body that would hold twice as much perfume, presumably because of her baby bump.

She said on Twitter: “Well I’m going to put out a COMPETING PERFUME from a mold of my giant body and it will hold TWICE as much perfume as your bottle and the people will get MORE perfume.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas
Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'

[PIC] Furious mum posts brutal and honest note to 'rubbish father'
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches